 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Earthlingo update for 29 November 2022

Battle Mode Update November 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10002909 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Battle System to practice spelling
Improved tutorial
10 new languages to learn
Slight auto-aim to avoid mis-taps

Changed files in this update

Earthlingo Linux Depot Depot 1071242
  • Loading history…
Earthlingo Windows Depot Depot 1071243
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link