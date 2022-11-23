Squad 4.0 - Red Star Rising

Attention Squaddies,

Today we are proud to announce Update 4.0 - Red Star Rising, a major milestone for Squad that will see the addition of our 10th playable faction, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). We know that you have been expecting them to join the fray for a while now and we are excited to see you soon get to play them!

The PLA will be added to Squad with update 4.0 on December 7th, 2022.

The People’s Liberation Army, originally called the Red Army, encompasses mainland China’s land, sea, and air forces and is the largest military force in the world today. In Squad, this new combined arms faction features seven new vehicles, fifteen unique weapons & deployables, and a devastating bombing run Commander ability. We are also expanding our localization efforts with the addition of Simplified Chinese.

Here are some of the new weapons, vehicles and abilities that the PLA brings onto the field:

New Commander Feature — Call in a tactical bombing run using the PLA’s signature JH-7A Flying Leopard aircraft

New Vehicles — ZBL-08 Wheeled APC, ZTZ-99A Main Battle Tank, ZBD-04A Infantry Fighting Vehicle, and more

New Weapons/Deployables — PP87 Deployable Mortar, QJZ-89 Heavy Machine Gun, HJ-8 Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) Emplacement, QBU-88 Marksman Rifle, QJY-88 Machine Gun, and more

Update 4.0 will come with fully detailed release notes where we will go more in depth about the new features and specifics to the PLA, so stay tuned as we release more information as we get closer to the release date.

We hope that you are as excited and impatient as we are for this new major release, only a few weeks to wait until Christmas comes early! We’d like to thank all of you for your continuous support and encouragement, and let’s take Squad to the next level together!

At ease,

Offworld out.