New Hire update for 23 November 2022

Update Notes 11/23/22

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed empty pallet box spawn location to be more convenient
  • Fixed bug with repair quest appearing before it should
  • Fixed bug that caused certain ghosts to not trigger an ending
  • Added new secret to the warehouse

