- Changed empty pallet box spawn location to be more convenient
- Fixed bug with repair quest appearing before it should
- Fixed bug that caused certain ghosts to not trigger an ending
- Added new secret to the warehouse
New Hire update for 23 November 2022
Update Notes 11/23/22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update