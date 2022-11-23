PTR Update 0.1.7d

You might need to restart Steam to get the update.
PTR
What's a PTR?
PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.
How do I join PTR?
Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.
Patch notes:
General Changes
- The Cinder menu has been temporarily disabled completely.
- Each passive Blessing from meta progression can now be toggled ON and OFF individually.
Class Changes
- Gunslinger ability now grants 50% more damage for 1 second after dashing instead of 100% more. Sorry folks, the age of Funslinger is over.
- Enhanced Gunslinger ability now grants 100% more damage for 1 second after dashing instead of 200% more.
Trait Changes
- Added a new dexterity trait, Quick Load: [spoiler]10% increased attack speed. Total modifier to attack speed affects reload speed.[/spoiler]
- Added a new dexterity trait, Dynamo: [spoiler]25% increased attack speed if you have reloaded recently. 25% increased reload speed if you haven't reloaded recently. (recently = 4s)[/spoiler]
- Added a new dexterity trait, Transcendence: [spoiler]Gain +25 base DMG per infused damage type from status effects on you.[/spoiler]
- Added a new dexterity trait, Give And Take: [spoiler]Gain 10% increased damage per current stamina point. Gain 10% increased attack speed per missing stamina point.[/spoiler]
- Quick Cast effect changed again, now grants: Gain 40% increased attack speed when you pick up a mana star. Attack speed bonus decays over 4 seconds.
- Grenadier is now affected by aim assist. Also applies to mouse control scheme.
- Opportunistic now works with all weapon archetypes not just ranged attacks. Added a cooldown of 2 seconds.
Bug fixes
- Fixed that flails would trigger Shield Bash every frame instead of once per spin.
- Fixed a problem related to aim assist introduced to some weapons in the last PTR update.
- Tacticool Reload now works as expected with the Gunslinger passive ability.
- Fixed that Blunt Trauma would still work even after removing the trait with the Soul Orb.
