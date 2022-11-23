PTR Update 0.1.7d

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

You might need to restart Steam to get the update.

PTR

What's a PTR?

PTR stands for the public test realm. Which is another version of the game, a sort of public beta realm for players who want to help test new features.

How do I join PTR?

Right click Tiny Rogues in your Steam Library and select "Properties". Then select "Betas" and chose the _public-test-realm _in the drop-down menu.

Patch notes:

General Changes

The Cinder menu has been temporarily disabled completely.

Each passive Blessing from meta progression can now be toggled ON and OFF individually.

Class Changes

Gunslinger ability now grants 50% more damage for 1 second after dashing instead of 100% more. Sorry folks, the age of Funslinger is over.

Enhanced Gunslinger ability now grants 100% more damage for 1 second after dashing instead of 200% more.

Trait Changes

Added a new dexterity trait, Quick Load: [spoiler]10% increased attack speed. Total modifier to attack speed affects reload speed.[/spoiler]

Added a new dexterity trait, Dynamo: [spoiler]25% increased attack speed if you have reloaded recently. 25% increased reload speed if you haven't reloaded recently. (recently = 4s)[/spoiler]

Added a new dexterity trait, Transcendence: [spoiler]Gain +25 base DMG per infused damage type from status effects on you.[/spoiler]

Added a new dexterity trait, Give And Take: [spoiler]Gain 10% increased damage per current stamina point. Gain 10% increased attack speed per missing stamina point.[/spoiler]

Quick Cast effect changed again, now grants: Gain 40% increased attack speed when you pick up a mana star. Attack speed bonus decays over 4 seconds.

Grenadier is now affected by aim assist. Also applies to mouse control scheme.

Opportunistic now works with all weapon archetypes not just ranged attacks. Added a cooldown of 2 seconds.

Bug fixes