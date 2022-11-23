Update - Version 0.70.1 (Beta Playtest)

Fixes
- Fix: Alien would sometimes not leave the ventilation shafts.
- Fix: Glue button was blocked.
- Fix: Some player actions were still possible, even when player was in ingame menu.
Features
- Added player stats: Players can earn credits, experience and advance through ranks (Private, Corporal, Sergeant etc.).
- Added in-game chat.
- Added additional sound occlusion (making sounds heard through walls sound more realistic).
- Players can now send feedback directly from the game's ingame menu.
Changed files in this update