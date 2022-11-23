 Skip to content

Dark Adaption Playtest update for 23 November 2022

Update - Version 0.70.1 (Beta Playtest)

Last edited by Wendy

Fixes

  • Fix: Alien would sometimes not leave the ventilation shafts.
  • Fix: Glue button was blocked.
  • Fix: Some player actions were still possible, even when player was in ingame menu.

Features

  • Added player stats: Players can earn credits, experience and advance through ranks (Private, Corporal, Sergeant etc.).
  • Added in-game chat.
  • Added additional sound occlusion (making sounds heard through walls sound more realistic).
  • Players can now send feedback directly from the game's ingame menu.

