 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RTX Sweeper update for 23 November 2022

Tiny bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 10002068 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a very small patch that fixes an issue where non DLC holders can see the skins interface and navigate through it. The results were not saved due to them not having access to it. It should now show a lock, which upon a click brings you to the store page.

Changed files in this update

RTX Sweeper Depot Depot 1196302
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link