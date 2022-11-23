This is a very small patch that fixes an issue where non DLC holders can see the skins interface and navigate through it. The results were not saved due to them not having access to it. It should now show a lock, which upon a click brings you to the store page.
RTX Sweeper update for 23 November 2022
Tiny bug fix
