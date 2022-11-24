 Skip to content

World Titans War update for 24 November 2022

HOT FIX V0.21.9

Build 10002061

Today we come with a new hot fix to solve the bugs that you reported us in our Discord, We hope that you still enjoying of World Titans War

  • Fixed bug that caused vehicles to duplicate.
  • Fixed bug that caused, see military icons see during one second.
  • Fixed bug that caused the character to float when trying to do the somersault while prone on the ground.
  • Fixed issue where inventory would get locked for a few seconds.
  • Fixed issue where enemy AI would not fire at the player when in a vehicle.

