HOT FIX V0.21.9

Today we come with a new hot fix to solve the bugs that you reported us in our Discord, We hope that you still enjoying of World Titans War
- Fixed bug that caused vehicles to duplicate.
- Fixed bug that caused, see military icons see during one second.
- Fixed bug that caused the character to float when trying to do the somersault while prone on the ground.
- Fixed issue where inventory would get locked for a few seconds.
- Fixed issue where enemy AI would not fire at the player when in a vehicle.
Changed files in this update