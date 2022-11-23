 Skip to content

Flying Neko Delivery update for 23 November 2022

Version 1.2 Released!

23 November 2022

Version 1.2 is now live, it has a bugfix and a minor improvement

  • When casting a spell fails, the fullscreen prompt explaining why would not unpause the game after it is closed.

  • Game completion percent is now shown on the load game screen.

