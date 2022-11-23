Patch Notes for 23 November

Happy Fall sale! :-)
Features & Improvements
- Players can now chat on Game Intro Screen until everyone is ready
- Players can now see the current score during a game when pressing the <tab>-key
--- The settings button moved from the <esc>-menu to the <tab> menu with this
- Enhanced background graphics for an even more cavernous feel!
- The disconnect prompt in lobby can now be closed via escape key
Fixes
- Twitch-Prompt: The toggle for showing your credentials stayed disabled after a failed connection attempt
- What’s that tune: Fixed that one was able to draw behind the game intro screen / leave prompt
- Watch your words:
--- Fixed that the sound effect for a rule violation was not played for guessers
--- delayed the moment at which the hint text is cleared after a word was resolved
- Fixes when a player disconnected and reconnected:
--- Break it down: chat input was not disabled for the active player after reconnect
--- Watch your words: the text that was received by guessing players prior to the disconnect is now restored after reconnect
--- Shadow on the wall: Shadow controls were not reactivated if the active player disconnected and then reconnected
--- All games: After a reconnect, the name of the reconnected player was not properly shown in the info section for each game mode
Changed files in this update