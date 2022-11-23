 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cave Guessers update for 23 November 2022

Patch Notes for 23 November

Share · View all patches · Build 10001847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Happy Fall sale! :-)

Features & Improvements

  • Players can now chat on Game Intro Screen until everyone is ready
  • Players can now see the current score during a game when pressing the <tab>-key
    --- The settings button moved from the <esc>-menu to the <tab> menu with this
  • Enhanced background graphics for an even more cavernous feel!
  • The disconnect prompt in lobby can now be closed via escape key

Fixes

  • Twitch-Prompt: The toggle for showing your credentials stayed disabled after a failed connection attempt
  • What’s that tune: Fixed that one was able to draw behind the game intro screen / leave prompt
  • Watch your words:
    --- Fixed that the sound effect for a rule violation was not played for guessers
    --- delayed the moment at which the hint text is cleared after a word was resolved
  • Fixes when a player disconnected and reconnected:
    --- Break it down: chat input was not disabled for the active player after reconnect
    --- Watch your words: the text that was received by guessing players prior to the disconnect is now restored after reconnect
    --- Shadow on the wall: Shadow controls were not reactivated if the active player disconnected and then reconnected
    --- All games: After a reconnect, the name of the reconnected player was not properly shown in the info section for each game mode

Changed files in this update

Depot 1632671
  • Loading history…
Depot 1632672
  • Loading history…
Depot 1632673
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link