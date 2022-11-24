[1.0.19.3556] "Metternich Update Hotfix 2" Version Notes

CRITICAL FIXES
- General memory optimization to improve the game's loading times, stability and performances.
- Fixed an issue where saves could be corrupted after a Battle or a Siege.
CHANGES AND ADDITIONS
- Major Independent People pacing nerf - overall spawn slower and less intense.
- Improvements in tooltips and general onboarding on new features.
FIXES OF ISSUES SPOTTED BY THE COMMUNITY (THANKS!)
- Fixed an issue where the game would be stuck because of decoy armies added in siege battles. Beware that saves with that issue cannot be repaired.
- Fixed an issue where the game would be stuck because the AI would not accept demands
- Fixed an issue where the Embassy was not available for all players in Multiplayer when the host was playing with the Together We Rule Expansion pack
- Fixed an issue where Aerodrome spawn points appeared as invalid
- Fixed an issue where a placeholder text was displayed when an Independent People's lifespan fell below 3 turns.
- Fixed an issue where an Assimilated city from Independent People couldn't be merged into a regular city.
- Fixed an issue where Rotiskenrakehte didn't regenerate stealth.
- Fixed an issue where voice line were cut short in a friendly greeting.
TOGETHER WE RULE FIXES (COMMUNITY AND DEVS)
- Fixed an issue where "Diplomatic ultimatum" wasn't a mandatory action before ending turn.
- Fixed an issue where Intel curiosities change the leader icon and name after reloading a save.
- Fixed an issue where too much Intel was spawning when Trade Road were broken.
- Fixed an issue where text was cropped in the International Crisis's result.
- Fixed an issue where no Influence penalty was applied when manipulating a city center with an Agent.
- Fixed an issue where placeholder text was displayed for the rebels of Together we Rule new cultures.
- Fixed an issue where positive Stability given by a District wasn't removed when disrupting it.
- Fixed an issue where envoys with movement points remaining would recieve the "Exhausted" status on entering a city.
- Fixed an issue where Agents watching a city are considered as and idle army.
- Fixed an issue where placeholder text for agreements not being available was displayed because the other empire has not built an embassy yet.
OTHER FIXES
- Improvements in AI split on neolithic armies.
- Fixed an issue where the AI didn't enact civics from osmosis when it didn't have enough influence to refuse.
- Fixed an issue where the "+" symbol for reinforcement appeared on the Main Army that is leading the battle.
- Fixed an issue where feedback was missing on leverage and grievance gain when declaring a Surprise War with active Congress.
- Fixed an issue where the value shown for the mercenary cost reduction was incorrect.
- Fixed an issue where a Mod mismatch error was appearing when trying to load a save with a mod after it had minor Update.
- Fixed an issue where while at peace with an empire, attacking their army with the battleship's artillery strike did not lead to war.
- Fixed an issue where while at war, grievances were generated on the Liege's side when attacking its Vassal.
