Patch 1.004

A quick hotfix for a couple of bugs.
- Fixed an issue where wrestlers who were absent due to random events such as parental leave were losing Morale even though it was impossible to book them for shows. They are now correctly exempted from Usage Point requirements for the time they are absent, just like injured wrestlers are.
- Removed the double-disqualification option from tag matches. This option was causing errors and was not intended to be included in the final version of the game.
Changed files in this update