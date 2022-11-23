 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Championship Wrestling Promoter update for 23 November 2022

Patch 1.004

Share · View all patches · Build 10001589 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A quick hotfix for a couple of bugs.

  • Fixed an issue where wrestlers who were absent due to random events such as parental leave were losing Morale even though it was impossible to book them for shows. They are now correctly exempted from Usage Point requirements for the time they are absent, just like injured wrestlers are.
  • Removed the double-disqualification option from tag matches. This option was causing errors and was not intended to be included in the final version of the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1918441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link