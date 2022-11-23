Update 1.5.0.

This update includes:
- Hooray! Science is now always available. But if you try to study it before the specified date, a penalty will be given in the form of the difference between the current date and the specified date of the science.
- The doctrine of "Concordat" is now available not only for Liberalism, but also for the combination of "Authoritarianism plus High Nationalism".
- Reworked the system of removing politicians from active political life. Added a more direct effect of elimination success on player performance. The chance of elimination can be seen when the politician's tracking is on.
- If India is pro-China and in the same military alliance as China, you can now simply trade Arunachal Pradesh for a cash investment!
This is the final update before the DLC is released, add it to your wishlist here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2200570
