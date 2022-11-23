 Skip to content

Winter's Ankh update for 23 November 2022

Patch 1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 10001148 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • 3 new quests
  • added a large tavern
  • 1 new area
  • commoner houses and various other
  • other
  • bugfixes
  • balance fixes

I think this is the last update for the game.Bugs are ironed out and
all storylines completed.
Enjoy !

