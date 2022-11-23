- 3 new quests
- added a large tavern
- 1 new area
- commoner houses and various other
- other
- bugfixes
- balance fixes
I think this is the last update for the game.Bugs are ironed out and
all storylines completed.
Enjoy !
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
I think this is the last update for the game.Bugs are ironed out and
all storylines completed.
Enjoy !
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update