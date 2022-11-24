Season 03: PATCH 7 (build 79527 - 24/11/2022)

Hello Miners,
Fine, you win - the S.M.O.L Meteor is back!
With Love,
The Ghost Ship Crew
— PATCH NOTES —
- Meteor Showers are being observed all over Hoxxes, even in Lithopage areas! Make sure not to stand in their path when they drop and crack them to collect Plaguehearts to progress your Season Performance and keep Mission Control happy
- Fixed the impact axe giving damage when passing through triggers such as those of the Poison Spores Fungus (You can still kill multiple of these with one axe throw, but the axe will need to come reasonably close to the fungus)
- Fixed electric crystals not electrocuting you when pickaxed
- Adjusted electric crystal resistances so that they can be destroyed with one powerattack
- Made the Impact Axes deal similar damage to electric crystals as a normal pickaxe hit
- Reverted spawn space reduction on electric crystals from last patch
- Fixed Contagious being misspelled in the MC line
