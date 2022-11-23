Update 2022.11.23

Fixes:
- fixed Bobbling Birb randomly aggroing
- fixed spit attacks of Snaily and MagGOD still damaging you when they missed
- fixed Dark Mass Boomerang skill turning with the player
- fixed a broken item between the 2 benches before the Dark Forest (just removed it)
- fixed oversized collision around the Tree Stump Shrine
- fixed the target circle not appearing on bridges
Additions:
- added on hit aggro for enemies, when you hurt them, they will come to hurt you back
- added Bloodflower Tree to Dark Forest
- added 3 collectible Apple Friend items to the map (to already existing piles of apples lying around)
- added a collectible shield item at the entrance of the Dark Forest (replacing the non-collectible shield lying there before)
Nerfs:
- nerfed Miasma skill to only have half its former range
- nerfed Miasma damage by 200% (now 0.05 per tick, former 0.2 per tick)
- nerfed Bobbling Birb damage per attack by 20% (now 12, former 15)
- nerfed Wobbly Wosp health by 8.3% (now 110, former 120)
- nerfed Rocknado Burst cooldown by 25% (now 7.5 sec, former 5 sec)
- nerfed Rain of Light and Casted Rain of Light Damage by 37.5% (now 0.5 per tick, former 0.8 per tick)
- nerfed Poison Bomb damage by 20% (now 0.8 per tick, former 1.0 per tick)
Buffs:
- buffed Poison Rain damage by 37.5% (now 0.08 per tick, former 0.05 per tick)
- buffed Wooden Greatsword damage by 5 for normal and special attacks
- buffed Wooden Greataxe normal attack damage by 5 and special attack damage by 10
- buffed Wooden Greatsword normal attack damage by 2 and special attack damage by 3
- buffed Wooden Greatclub normal attack damage by 8 and special attack damage by 5
- buffed Broom normal attack damage by 8
Random
- made the projectile of the Big Maggod spit attack bigger
- disabled all 3 Voidspawn skills until we manage to make them actually work
- halved the distance Maggods can move while idle
- replaced the "You died!" message on the death screen with the much friendlier "You fainted"
Changed files in this update