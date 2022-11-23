 Skip to content

Chonky - From Breakfast to Domination update for 23 November 2022

Update 2022.11.23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • fixed Bobbling Birb randomly aggroing
  • fixed spit attacks of Snaily and MagGOD still damaging you when they missed
  • fixed Dark Mass Boomerang skill turning with the player
  • fixed a broken item between the 2 benches before the Dark Forest (just removed it)
  • fixed oversized collision around the Tree Stump Shrine
  • fixed the target circle not appearing on bridges

Additions:

  • added on hit aggro for enemies, when you hurt them, they will come to hurt you back
  • added Bloodflower Tree to Dark Forest
  • added 3 collectible Apple Friend items to the map (to already existing piles of apples lying around)
  • added a collectible shield item at the entrance of the Dark Forest (replacing the non-collectible shield lying there before)

Nerfs:

  • nerfed Miasma skill to only have half its former range
  • nerfed Miasma damage by 200% (now 0.05 per tick, former 0.2 per tick)
  • nerfed Bobbling Birb damage per attack by 20% (now 12, former 15)
  • nerfed Wobbly Wosp health by 8.3% (now 110, former 120)
  • nerfed Rocknado Burst cooldown by 25% (now 7.5 sec, former 5 sec)
  • nerfed Rain of Light and Casted Rain of Light Damage by 37.5% (now 0.5 per tick, former 0.8 per tick)
  • nerfed Poison Bomb damage by 20% (now 0.8 per tick, former 1.0 per tick)

Buffs:

  • buffed Poison Rain damage by 37.5% (now 0.08 per tick, former 0.05 per tick)
  • buffed Wooden Greatsword damage by 5 for normal and special attacks
  • buffed Wooden Greataxe normal attack damage by 5 and special attack damage by 10
  • buffed Wooden Greatsword normal attack damage by 2 and special attack damage by 3
  • buffed Wooden Greatclub normal attack damage by 8 and special attack damage by 5
  • buffed Broom normal attack damage by 8

Random

  • made the projectile of the Big Maggod spit attack bigger
  • disabled all 3 Voidspawn skills until we manage to make them actually work
  • halved the distance Maggods can move while idle
  • replaced the "You died!" message on the death screen with the much friendlier "You fainted"

