Steam Awards 2022

Hey everyone!

Once again the nominations for the Steam Awards are live, giving Dorfromantik another chance to win the Award for best "Sit back and relax" game.

We would appreciate it if you would nominate it as the best "Sit back and relax" game! As some of you probably know, Dorfromantik was already in the finals last year and due to its full release this year, this is the last chance to participate in this category. We still think the category catches the essence of Dorfromantik the best and as such we are hoping on your vote <3

Thanks a lot for your support, as always! 💙💛