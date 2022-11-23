 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Snipe Hunt update for 23 November 2022

Lighting and Localization Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 10000817 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today I have a few fixes.

Fixed:

  • Fixed an issue that rarely caused missions to be too bright.
  • Fixed several missing localizations.
  • Fixed several incorrectly sized localizations.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1975371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link