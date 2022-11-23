Lighting and Localization Fixes

Today I have a few fixes.
Fixed:
- Fixed an issue that rarely caused missions to be too bright.
- Fixed several missing localizations.
- Fixed several incorrectly sized localizations.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Today I have a few fixes.
Fixed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update