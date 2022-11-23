 Skip to content

Ever Seen A Cat? 3 update for 23 November 2022

Version 2.3 Patch Notes

Just a minor fix.

The color of the frogs in the Frog Prince place were a little off, making them easier to spot. Color has been corrected.

