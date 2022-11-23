 Skip to content

Tank Battle: 1944 update for 23 November 2022

Tank Battle: 1944 - version 5.1.3 update

Build 10000400

Update: The play balance in the 'Keep the Supplies Going' mission.
Update: Some German transport vehicles to Sd.Kfz 7's.

Changed files in this update

Tank Battle: 1944 Windows Depot 396321
