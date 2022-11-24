Update 1.6

Patch notes:
- Achievements (kill enemies, lock count, evidence and equip count) should now work correctly
- Ghost won't lose track of the player
- Added an extra set of portals near the end of the level, reducing the amount of backtracking during a run
- fix a crash in offline mode
- Cinematic can be skipped after the first time
- Dexterity will now slightly increase the player movement speed
- Dodge roll should now work correctly even when in aiming mode
- Reduce the amount of deaths needed to unlock some evidence
- Fix a potential problem with the Brute in case the player teleported to a special room while the enemy was on a wall and about to jump
- Nerfed the boss damage and reduced punch speed
- Fix a rare bug that was causing the player to unlock the same card twice
- The input should now work correctly while in afk mode in the main menu
- Coins should now work fine in hard and very hard mode
- Fixed a bug with the talking door, if you were to change dimension while the door was opening
Changed files in this update