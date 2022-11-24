 Skip to content

Paper Cut Mansion update for 24 November 2022

Update 1.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • Achievements (kill enemies, lock count, evidence and equip count) should now work correctly
  • Ghost won't lose track of the player
  • Added an extra set of portals near the end of the level, reducing the amount of backtracking during a run
  • fix a crash in offline mode
  • Cinematic can be skipped after the first time
  • Dexterity will now slightly increase the player movement speed
  • Dodge roll should now work correctly even when in aiming mode
  • Reduce the amount of deaths needed to unlock some evidence
  • Fix a potential problem with the Brute in case the player teleported to a special room while the enemy was on a wall and about to jump
  • Nerfed the boss damage and reduced punch speed
  • Fix a rare bug that was causing the player to unlock the same card twice
  • The input should now work correctly while in afk mode in the main menu
  • Coins should now work fine in hard and very hard mode
  • Fixed a bug with the talking door, if you were to change dimension while the door was opening

