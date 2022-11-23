 Skip to content

Ballads of Hongye update for 23 November 2022

Patch Notes[11.23.2022]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix:

  1. Fixed an issue where player sometimes wouldn't be able to select a tumuli
  2. Fixed an issue with challenge failures, if refugee camps are under construction and animation was playing out.
  3. Crime and Fire won't be displayed as level 0 anymore.
  4. Fixed some evaluation scoring issues if challenge started after loading a game from saves.
  5. Fixed an issue where Hospitals would stop working after earning the right to rule for challenge lands.
  6. Fixed an issue where buildings with tile size 2x2 and below wouldn't be affected by fire.
  7. Mitigation animation on fire disaster is now displayed correctly.
  8. Fixed some bugs related to refugee returns and settlements.
  9. Fixed an issue that would make Monkey Statue, Peach Flower Bed, and Wishing Tree drawings disappear.
  10. Fixed an issue where banners would block Building Workshop.

Optimizations:

  1. Adjusted the "Land selection" in Repair Division UI.
  2. Adjusted number of lands required for city title promotion applications.
  3. Increased evaluation rewards for scoring S+, you can choose 2 cards as a reward.
  4. When you can collect resources from the Winter House, an icon will be displayed on top of it.
  5. Changed portrait of Adviser Wu Xing, now wearing civilian clothes rather than military ones.
  6. Added 6 new blueprint buildings: Immortal Orchard, Dining District, Amusement Park, Art District, Natural Park and Ascension Hall
  7. Adjusted Whip and Ride talent, now it has "Recruitment" talent as its prerequisite.
  8. Added new warning text to be displayed if refugees are about to perish.

Adjustment:

  1. Reduced overall maintenance and construction costs by 25%.
  2. Food consumption by the population reduced by 50%.
  3. Salary growth demand for advisers is reduced by 50% per year.
  4. East Plain: Increased the initial resource amounts
  5. Season Vale: Trigger intervals of various refugee related events are extended by 25%
  6. Sacrifice Vale: Reduced the year-end goal gold amount from 1,5M to 1M.
  7. Danxia Basin: Requirements for all stages are reduced by 25%
  8. Cloud Grotto: Reduced soldiers required for the respective stage goal by 25%.
  9. North Desert: War difficulty is reduced.
  10. Guard Tower requires 40 soldiers now.
  11. Reduced the rate of buildings that are destroyed by thunder.

