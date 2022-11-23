Patch Notes[11.23.2022]

Bug Fix:
- Fixed an issue where player sometimes wouldn't be able to select a tumuli
- Fixed an issue with challenge failures, if refugee camps are under construction and animation was playing out.
- Crime and Fire won't be displayed as level 0 anymore.
- Fixed some evaluation scoring issues if challenge started after loading a game from saves.
- Fixed an issue where Hospitals would stop working after earning the right to rule for challenge lands.
- Fixed an issue where buildings with tile size 2x2 and below wouldn't be affected by fire.
- Mitigation animation on fire disaster is now displayed correctly.
- Fixed some bugs related to refugee returns and settlements.
- Fixed an issue that would make Monkey Statue, Peach Flower Bed, and Wishing Tree drawings disappear.
- Fixed an issue where banners would block Building Workshop.
Optimizations:
- Adjusted the "Land selection" in Repair Division UI.
- Adjusted number of lands required for city title promotion applications.
- Increased evaluation rewards for scoring S+, you can choose 2 cards as a reward.
- When you can collect resources from the Winter House, an icon will be displayed on top of it.
- Changed portrait of Adviser Wu Xing, now wearing civilian clothes rather than military ones.
- Added 6 new blueprint buildings: Immortal Orchard, Dining District, Amusement Park, Art District, Natural Park and Ascension Hall
- Adjusted Whip and Ride talent, now it has "Recruitment" talent as its prerequisite.
- Added new warning text to be displayed if refugees are about to perish.
Adjustment:
- Reduced overall maintenance and construction costs by 25%.
- Food consumption by the population reduced by 50%.
- Salary growth demand for advisers is reduced by 50% per year.
- East Plain: Increased the initial resource amounts
- Season Vale: Trigger intervals of various refugee related events are extended by 25%
- Sacrifice Vale: Reduced the year-end goal gold amount from 1,5M to 1M.
- Danxia Basin: Requirements for all stages are reduced by 25%
- Cloud Grotto: Reduced soldiers required for the respective stage goal by 25%.
- North Desert: War difficulty is reduced.
- Guard Tower requires 40 soldiers now.
- Reduced the rate of buildings that are destroyed by thunder.
Changed files in this update